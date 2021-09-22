Minal Khan shares a sweet birthday note for husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Pakistani TV star Minal Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram as she celebrated his first birthday after their wedding on September 10.

The Ki Jaana Main Kaun actor and Ahsan celebrated the birthday with their family and some close friends.

Taking to Instagram, Minal shared a loved-up photo with the hubby from the event with a sweet note.

She wrote, “My baby’s birthday dinner! Happy birthday my love.”

The actress also posted adorable photos and videos from the birthday party in her Insta Stories.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars also wished Ahsan a very happy birthday after the actress posted the dazzling pictures.

Minal, who is an avid social media user with 7.9 million followers, and Ahsan got married on September 10, 2021.

She also changed her last name on her Instagram profile to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan a day after the wedding.