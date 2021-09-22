 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Ajnabi’ releasing on September 25

Pakistani singer and actor Atif Aslam and superstar Mahira Khan’s video song Ajnabi will be released on September 25, 2021.

This was announced by Atif Aslam on social media.

Sharing the second teaser of the Ajnabi, Atif unveiled that it will be released on Saturday, September 25.

He posted the teaser with caption “My eyes are closed but I can see”.

Mahira and Atif are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video Ajnabi.

Earlier, Atif shared the first poster of the song, also featuring Mahira Khan and said, “Coming together after 10 years.”

Fans are impatiently waiting for the release of Ajnabi to see their favourite stars together again.

Mahira and Atif Aslam first collaborated in film Bol, released in 2011.

