Britney Spears says her sons are 'extremely independent' in rare post

Spears took to Instagram to share her sons are growing up really fast

Britney Spears came forth sharing a rare update about her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.



In a heartwarming post dedicated to her boys, Spears took to Instagram to share they have become 'extremely independent.'

"There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son," the pop icon posted a photo of the quote.

"My boys' birthdays were last week," Britney began her caption, "and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things....I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."

The 39-year-old singer, who shares her kids with ex Kevin Federline, revealed that she celebrated their birthdays with a small party and plenty of sweet treats.

She went on to say it is hard to believe that her kids are growing up so fast.

"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing. They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days," Britney wrote. "My babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!!"

"There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!" Britney gushed, before adding, "And if they're reading this…which I'm pretty sure they're not…I love you two little devils so much."