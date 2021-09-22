 
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Kareena Kapoor promises herself on 41st birthday: ‘Keep the fire burning’

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor made a sweet promise to herself on 41st birthday, saying ‘Keep the fire burning’.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan from the Maldives.

She posted the adorable family photo with a sweet promise to herself.

In the photo, a silhouette, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor can be seen walking on the beach with Saif and sons alongside the flaming words “happy birthday”.

The mother-of-two also revealed her birthday promise to herself in the caption of the picture.

She wrote “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself” followed by a heart emoticon.

Kareena celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, September 21.

She also took to the Facebook-owned app and extended gratitude to the fans for their love and sweet birthday wishes.

