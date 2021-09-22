 
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reluctant to follow each other on social media?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not following each other on Instagram after rekindling their romance.

A report said the couple don’t keep up with each other on Instagram, despite going public with their rekindled relationship on Instagram in July.

The "Batman" actor follows 94 accounts such as Tom Brady and his beloved Boston Red Sox.

Lopez follows over 1,000 accounts but somehow managed to keep Ben off her follow list, the report said.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Lopez recently joined Affleck on the Venice Film Festival 's red carpet on earlier this month.


