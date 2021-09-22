Mohammad Hafeez meets his 'hero' PM Imran Khan

Pakistani T20 World Cup Squad takes a group photo with Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) after a meeting at PM House, in Islamabad, on September 22, 2021. — Instagram

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said Wednesday it was always "inspirational" to meet his "hero" Prime Minister Imran as the team heads to the T20 World Cup next month.



In a meeting with the T20 World Cup Squad, PM Imran Khan had advised the team to perform well in the upcoming international cricket event.

The national squad for the T20 World Cup arrived at the Prime Minister House to meet PM Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the recent big blow suffered by the PCB after New Zealand and England abruptly called off their Pakistan tours.

“A person can change its fate with his efforts and hard work,” the prime minister said as he met the squad, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, Senator Faisal Javed, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, in attendance.

He said that “there are two ways, one of which leads to money while the other leads to respect [...] and you have to break the idol of money,” said the premier while advising the team to play for the team and nation.

He said that the entire nation has its eyes on the team for the T20 World Cup.

Encouraging the team to play well, the premier said that Pakistan doesn’t lack talent and the entire world agrees with it. “When you enter the ground, enter with self-confidence and the determination to win."

Recalling his days in the Pakistani cricket team, PM Imran Khan said that the team fought against unfavourable conditions and won the 1992 World Cup.



“We introduced the attacking technique in cricket,” he said.

He advised the squad to mentally strengthen itself and learn to enjoy the game instead of succumbing to pressure. "Become a strong team and work on taking wickets."