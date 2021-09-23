Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds donate $1mn to support civil rights

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated to NAACP’s LDF last year as well after the death of George Floyd

Star couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are continuing their support for civil rights with massive donations.



The lovebirds announced on Instagram that they made a whopping donation of $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for a fundraiser running through October 8.

The Green Lantern star took to his Instagram and wrote: "Honoured and excited to launch this. THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties.”

Moreover, he also wrote on Twitter: "We still believe in you, 2021. Let's help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together.”

The LDF had tweeted: "LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8. Their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy."

The power couple donated to NAACP’s LDF last year as well after the death of George Floyd on May 25.

