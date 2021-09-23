 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Sarah Jessica Parker "not ready" to address Willie Garson's death

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker not ready to address Willie Garson’s death

Sarah Jessica Parker has said that she is "not ready" to address Willie Garson’s death.

The duo had starred together in Sex and the City with Sarah starring as Carrie Bradshaw and Willie taking on the role of her best friend Stanford Blatch.

This week Willie sent shockwaves in the industry after news of his death.

Many Sex and the City stars like Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Mario Cantone and Chris Noth paid tribute.

However, Sarah did not share a her own tribute post, she let it known why as she commented on Chris’ post writing: "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx"

It is pertinent to mention that the actor passed away at the age of 57 after losing his battle with cancer.

Sarah Jessica Parker not ready to address Willie Garson’s death


