Thursday Sep 23 2021
Kate Middleton touches on the shared passions of Prince Philip

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Kate Middleton recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the hobbies she shared with Prince Philip.

Kate shared her feelings of love and adoration for the prince in the new documentary titled, When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

It aired back in 2016 and in it, Kate was quoted saying, “The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way.”

“I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, 'I think we're just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter.”

“While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly.”

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

Experts urge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'accept' mockery as payment for celebrity status

Lady Louise details candid childhood moments with Prince Philip

Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status

Princess Eugenie talks about Prince Philip's love of art and design

Nabela Noor, husband Seth Martin expecting baby girl

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin New York adventure

