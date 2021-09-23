Kate Middleton touches on the shared passions of Prince Philip

Kate Middleton recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the hobbies she shared with Prince Philip.

Kate shared her feelings of love and adoration for the prince in the new documentary titled, When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

It aired back in 2016 and in it, Kate was quoted saying, “The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way.”

“I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, 'I think we're just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter.”

“While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly.”