Thursday Sep 23 2021
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, other Pakistani cricketers motivated after meeting PM Imran Khan

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (left) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (right) can be seen gesturing during the T20 World Cup squads meeting at the PM House in Islamabad, on September 22, 2021. — Twitter
Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, and other Pakistani cricketers are feeling motivated after their Wednesday meeting with cricket legend and incumbent prime minister, Imran Khan.

In a meeting with the T20 World Cup squad at the Prime Minister House yesterday, the prime minister told the team to perform well in the upcoming international cricket event.

PM Imran Khan also told the players that "a person can change their fate with their efforts and hard work.” 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, Senator Faisal Javed, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill were also present during the meeting.

The premier said that there are two paths, one which leads to honour and the other which leads to money, advising the team to play honour, and for the team and nation.

He said that the entire nation has its eyes on the team for the T20 World Cup.

Encouraging the team to give its best, the premier said that Pakistan does not lack talent and the entire world agrees.

“When you enter the ground, enter with self-confidence and the determination to win," he said.

Here is what the cricketers have to say after the meeting

Learning from 'legend of the game himself'

'An absolute pleasure'

'A great and much needed meeting'

'Honour'

'My cricketing hero'

'Always inspirational to meet my hero'


