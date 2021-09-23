 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Pakistan, Chinese armies participate in joint anti-terrorism exercise

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

  • JATE 2021 is being conducted to practice, master various drills, procedures involved in counterterrorism operations.
  • Exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy, interoperability among special services, LEAs of SCO member countries.
  • Two-week-long stage two of the exercise is being conducted in Pakistan.

The opening ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) 2021 was held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi, as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO)regional anti-terrorism structure. 

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the troops from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) China and Pakistan Army are participating in the Exercise. 

JATE is being conducted with a view to practice and master various drills and procedures involved in counterterrorism operations, including cordon and search, compound clearance, close quarter battle, and medical evacuation.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing synergy and interoperability among special services and law enforcement agencies of the SCO member countries for combating international terrorism, practising mechanisms to respond to a crisis situation, and capacity building of the forces.

Stage one of the exercises was conducted in respective countries from July 26 to 31, 2021, whereas the two-week-long stage two is being conducted in Pakistan.

Major General Javed Dost Chandio was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

