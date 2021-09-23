 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 23 2021
WATCH: Truck upturns as rain lashes Karachi

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

A truck upturns in Karachi's Nagan area as rains lashed the port city, on September 23, 2021. — Twitter/NKMalazai 

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy spells of rain lashed Karachi on Thursday, causing urban flooding and a lot of hardships for motorists and pedestrians.

As the water started accumulating in different areas of the city leading to blocked roads, a viral video showed an upturned truck floating in the water near Nagan Chowrangi. Meanwhile, motorists and pedestrians could be seen facing a hard time walking on the roads or driving their vehicles due to the rising water levels on the roads.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rains and thundershowers in several areas of the metropolitan on Friday and Saturday as well.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz said moderate to heavy rain is expected tonight and tomorrow.

He warned of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi on Friday, saying that the monsoon system has strengthened due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea.

Sarfaraz said that clouds do not pour equally in all areas.

Rain was reported in a large number of areas in the city, including Nazimabad, North Karachi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Orangi Town, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, DHA Phase-II, Saadi Town, and Kemari.

According to the Met Office, most rains was recorded in Surjai Town at 70 millimetres, followed by 49.2mm in North Karachi and 47mm at PAF Base Faisal.

Meanwhile, by 5 pm 20.2mm rain was recorded in Nazimabad, 19.2 mm in Old Airport area, 16.1mm in Saadi Town, 14mm on University Road, 10.6mm in Orangi Town and Jinnah Terminal, 8.5mm in Quaidabad, 7mm in DHA Phase II, 5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadid, 3.6mm in Gulshan-e-Maymar and 2.7mm rain was recorded at Kemari.

