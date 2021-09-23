PCB chairman, information minister mull launching new cricket channel in Pakistan

Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja meets Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry at the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad, on September 23, 2021. — Twitter/MoIB_Official

Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry have exchanged views on launching a new cricket channel in the country.

The development came during a meeting between the two at the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the ministry said in a statement.

Raja was elected as the PCB chairman on September 13. In his first press conference he vowed to reset the direction of the PCB to restore Pakistan cricket's glorious past.

The PCB chairman said he would focus on ensuring the board's policies remained consistent, adding that he would also ensure club cricket, new talent, coaching and the national cricket team's performance improved.

Raja said he has some long-term and short-term goals to bring improvement in the Pakistani squad.