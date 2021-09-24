 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute

By
HAHiba Anjum

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute
Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and fawned over her ‘handsome sons’ in a loving Instagram tribute.

The post was shared on Instagram and features a captioned photo that highlighted the love between a mother and her sons.

Even the caption going along with the post reads,"My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!! Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!!”

“It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!!”

Her post concluded with the words, “I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much !!!”

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial
Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project
James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander
Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August

Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August
Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban
Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence

Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence
Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator

Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator
Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig
What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved when things went wrong’

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved when things went wrong’

Latest

view all