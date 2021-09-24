Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly reconsidering their decision over Lilibet’s UK christening due to the mounting pressure.

This claim’s been brought to light by royal commentator and author Adam Helliker and during her interview with The Sun she was quoted saying, “They seem to have very fixed views about the privacy of family occasions.”

“I think having the christening in the UK will be putting too much pressure on them. And I think Meghan will be putting her foot down and say no we don't want an international circus.”