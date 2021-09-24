 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘reconsidering’ Lilibet’s UK christening over ‘pressure’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly reconsidering their decision over Lilibet’s UK christening due to the mounting pressure.

This claim’s been brought to light by royal commentator and author Adam Helliker and during her interview with The Sun she was quoted saying, “They seem to have very fixed views about the privacy of family occasions.”

“I think having the christening in the UK will be putting too much pressure on them. And I think Meghan will be putting her foot down and say no we don't want an international circus.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial

Harry and Meghan visit New York 9/11 memorial
Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report
Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report

Lilibet’s christening to be ‘great time to heal rift’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘getting the last laugh’ with Netflix project
Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute

Britney Spears gushes over her sons in a sweet birthday tribute
James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander
Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August

Princess Eugenie details Prince Philip’s meeting with son August
Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban
Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence

Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence
Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator

Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator
Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig
What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

Latest

view all