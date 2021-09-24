Royals anxious their authority over Meghan, Harry is diminishing

'The royal family are obsessed by control and when they can’t control events,' said royal historian

The royal family is anxious over how little authority they have over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ever since they stepped down from their roles.



According to royal historian Dr Edward Owens, senior royals feel they have no control over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, living in the US currently.

Talking to Express UK, he said, “Already there will be some anxiety at court… of course they are going to be worried.



“This is another thing that they cannot control, the royal family are obsessed by control and when they can’t control events, they are inevitably very anxious and even fearful," Owens added.

“They are going to be celebrating [Prince] William, Catherine [the Duchess of Cambridge] and their young family in direct opposition to Harry’s narrative.

“There is going to be a lot of positive attention devoted to the Cambridges and they will have their statements ready.

“Buckingham Palace will be carefully thinking about how they respond to the Harry memoir," he concluded.

Earlier in July, Harry announced he is penning an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” about his lifetime in the public eye.