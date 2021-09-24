 
entertainment
Friday Sep 24 2021
Web Desk

Paris Hilton says she will be a 'strict' mother

Web Desk

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Paris Hilton says she will be a strict mother

Despite Paris Hilton’s open lifestyle she thinks she will be a "strict" mom.

Speaking on Extra, the Cooking With Paris star shared one worry she has when having a daughter, which she previously shared she would name London.

Even though she was able to enjoy her life fully, she was not sure if she would let her daughter do the same as she said that she would not let her party or go to on dates.

"I'm probably going to be a strict mom. I'm just worried for when my baby London says, 'Mom, I want to go on a date, I want to go to a club,' and I'm going to go, 'No,' " she said.

Her comments come in the backdrop of her expressing wanting to lead a simple life. 

She was also quoted saying, “I’m grown-up now, so now this room is a movie theatre. I’m so over going to parties. I never thought I would say that. I used to live for the nightlife. Now I couldn’t care less. I love being at home watching Netflix and cooking with my love and our puppies.”  

