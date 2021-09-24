Jana Kramer addresses how she’s navigating life after divorce

Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her struggles with navigating life and relationships after her divorce from ex Mike Caussin.



Kramer started off her candid admission by referencing her new song Voices and was quoted People magazine, “This song was really important for me and helped me a lot through my divorce because obviously during that time, all I heard was the negative voices; that I wasn't lovable, I wasn't enough, I wasn't worthy, that I was broken.”

“And this song was something that helped me get out of that and to believe that I am worthy, I'm not broken, I do deserve love.”

“Hopefully one day I'll be able to share that love with people because I want to eventually be able to be like, 'Yeah, I'm happy and now it all makes sense,' but [I'm] not there yet.”