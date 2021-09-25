 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
19-year-old Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif achieves another milestone

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Shehroze Kashif reaches the summit of  Manaslu.
  • Shehroze Kashif, 19 has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak on Saturday morning.
  • After scaling Manaslu, Kashif has become the world’s youngest person to summit three peaks of over 8,000 metres in five months duration.
  • His father says that Kashif is fully fit and will return to the base camp within two days.

ISLAMABAD: In another major achievement, Shehroze Kashif, 19, has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Shehroze Kashif has made history by scaling Mount Everest, K2, and other high mountains at such a young age.

Shehroze Kashif scaled Manaslu also known as Kutang, which is the world’s eighth highest peak at a height of 8,163 metres above the sea level today morning.

Pictures by Sohail Imran.
After scaling Manaslu, Shehroze Kashif has become the world’s youngest mountaineer to summit three peaks of over 8,000 metres in five months duration.

Talking to journalists, his father Kashif Suliman confirmed that Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled Manaslu today morning. He said that Kashif was fully fit and will return to the base camp within two days.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan congratulated Shehroze Kashif for scaling the world’s eighth highest mountain and making the nation proud. “Shehroze Kashif has made an unprecedented example of bravery at such a young age,” said the minister.

On July 7, Shehroze Kashif had become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of K2.

England, NZ wouldn't have pulled out if it was India tour: Australia's Usman Khawaja

IPL 2021: How much do the highest-paid players get?

Watch National T20 Cup live on Geo News, Geo Super

Former English footballer Michael Owen appointed ambassador of Pakistan Football League

English cricketers break silence on Pakistan tour cancellation

West Indies plans to fulfil its tour commitments with Pakistan: CWI CEO

PSL: PCB mulls proposal to offer $250,000 to cricket superstars

Pakistan's Zafar Gohar claims shocking wicket in county match

La Liga 2021-22: Schedule for September 23

PCB chairman, information minister mull launching new cricket channel in Pakistan

UK PM Boris Johnson 'angry' with ECB after Pakistan tour abandoned

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, other Pakistani cricketers motivated after meeting PM Imran Khan

