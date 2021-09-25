19-year-old Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif achieves another milestone

Shehroze Kashif reaches the summit of Manaslu.

Shehroze Kashif, 19 has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak on Saturday morning.

After scaling Manaslu, Kashif has become the world’s youngest person to summit three peaks of over 8,000 metres in five months duration.



His father says that Kashif is fully fit and will return to the base camp within two days.

ISLAMABAD: In another major achievement, Shehroze Kashif, 19, has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak on Saturday morning.

Earlier, Shehroze Kashif has made history by scaling Mount Everest, K2, and other high mountains at such a young age.

Shehroze Kashif scaled Manaslu also known as Kutang, which is the world’s eighth highest peak at a height of 8,163 metres above the sea level today morning.



Pictures by Sohail Imran.

After scaling Manaslu, Shehroze Kashif has become the world’s youngest mountaineer to summit three peaks of over 8,000 metres in five months duration.

Talking to journalists, his father Kashif Suliman confirmed that Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled Manaslu today morning. He said that Kashif was fully fit and will return to the base camp within two days.

Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan congratulated Shehroze Kashif for scaling the world’s eighth highest mountain and making the nation proud. “Shehroze Kashif has made an unprecedented example of bravery at such a young age,” said the minister.



On July 7, Shehroze Kashif had become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of K2.