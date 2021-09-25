 
Saturday Sep 25 2021
Web Desk

Model Neha Rajpoot officially ties the knot with Shahbaz Taseer: See Photos

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Model Neha Rajpoot has officially married Shahbaz Taseer, son of the former Governor of Punjab, Salman Taseer.

The couple was joined by friends and family for an intimate nikkah ceremony on Friday. For her big day, blushing bride Neha donned a grey embellished lehenga paired with silver jewelry. Groom Shahbaz on the other hand, wore a white shalwar kameez with grey waist coat.

In one of the videos shared on social media, fans could also see snippets of the duo's nikkah. Both the bride and groom were separated by a flower curtain.

Post their matrimonial ceremonies, Neha and Shahbaz together celebrated the event with a cake cutting ceremony.


The newly wedded couple was spotted all-smiles in a viral photo as they sat together on the stage. The venue decor was kept modern and white.

Take a look:

