Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to 'ditch vanity' for new US lifestyle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged by experts to ditch their vanity and replace it with more humility, to progress in the US.

This claim’s been brought to light by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

During his interview with Express, he was quoted saying, “I think it's fair looking at the Time magazine cover to say that they're focusing on their image, because that image, in particular, has been so manipulated and massaged into looking a certain way that nothing in it can be considered accidental.”

“From Harry being reduced to the same height as Meghan by perching him on a wall, to both of them having what appears to be about two or three times the actual amount of hair they have on their head, to the white clothing for her and the black clothing for him, to her positioning, upfront and centre and his peeking out from behind her.”

Before concluding he added, “It seems so carefully planned as to give a very clear sign of what kind of image they're trying to put across.”

