 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Jennifer Lopez wows onlookers with Global Citizen Live Festival performance

Jennifer Lopez set the stage on fire with her electric performance at the 2021 Global Citizen Live Festival.

The 52-year-old’s Saturday night performance wowed onlookers at the fundraising event, which took place across seven cities and six continents.

The singer opened with an energetic performance of Cambia el Paso she was then accompanied by LL Cool J for All I Have, followed by Ja Rule for their hits I'm Real and Ain't It Funny.

She then followed it up with a fan-favourite Jenny from the Block and the unreleased song On My Way from her upcoming movie Marry Me, which will release in theaters on Feb. 11.

"It's always such an honor to be here with so many people, so many loving people, trying to do so many amazing things together. And because of that, tonight I want to do something special," she said about her new song. 

"Because it's a special occasion, and I thought, 'What special thing can I do?' This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight. I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."

More From Entertainment:

Elton John performs ‘Tiny Dancer’ as he kicks off world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines

Elton John performs ‘Tiny Dancer’ as he kicks off world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines
Take a look at Blake Shelton reacting to news of Ariana Grande replacing him

Take a look at Blake Shelton reacting to news of Ariana Grande replacing him
‘Blue Moon’, Chastain, among San Sebastian festival winners

‘Blue Moon’, Chastain, among San Sebastian festival winners
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rally for Covid-19 vaccine equity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rally for Covid-19 vaccine equity

Kanye West shares snaps of what looks like son Saint's broken arm

Kanye West shares snaps of what looks like son Saint's broken arm
Tom Felton gives fans update after health scare

Tom Felton gives fans update after health scare
Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look

Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look
Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singer's bedroom convos

Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singer's bedroom convos
Dua Lipa walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week

Dua Lipa walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week
Meghan Markle steals limelight in mini white dress at Global Citizen Live with Harry

Meghan Markle steals limelight in mini white dress at Global Citizen Live with Harry
Billie Eilish wows fans with her explosive performance in New York

Billie Eilish wows fans with her explosive performance in New York

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in figure-hugging corset top and loose jeans with new hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in figure-hugging corset top and loose jeans with new hairstyle

Latest

view all