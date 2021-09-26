Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taping their New York trip for Netflix

Photo: Page Six

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been taping their New York visit for a Netflix documentary.

According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own videographer accompanying them during their trip.

The videographer was seen running ahead of them and taping them as the couple stepped out of a 9/11 memorial.

The duo also has their own photographer, Matt Styles to document them.

Harry also appeared to be sporting a mic when he and Meghan paid a visit to an iconic soul food eatery in Harlem.

Sources close to the Sussexes have shared that they are collecting footage for their Archwell archives.