Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over losing privileges since Megxit: report

Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ended up ‘upset’ over the continued loss of privileges they see amounting since their move away from the UK.

this claim’s been brought forward by Gertrude Daly and during her interview with the Daily Star she was quoted saying, “I think what upset the Sussexes was the loss of the privileges that come with not having the title Prince/ss.”

“And I think they also, in the Oprah Interview, were playing into most people’s lack of understanding of how British titles work. Most people assume all children of Prince & Princesses are themselves a Prince/ss.”

Before concluding she added, “And they were able to turn the 100-year-old rule into an example of how they have been victimised.”

