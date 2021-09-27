 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in NYC for filming Netflix documentary

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

The couple brought their own videographer with them on their trip who has been accompanying them around

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the internet by storm with their three-day visit to New York City, last week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in fact there for a special cause. 

According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan have visited NYC for the filming of a rumoured Netflix documentary on their own lives.

The couple brought their own videographer with them on their trip, and a photographer, who have been accompanying them around the city. 

The videographer even ran ahead of them as they stepped out before a tour of the 9/11 Memorial Thursday morning.

Moreover, as reported by Page Six, Harry had a mic during his visit with his wife to iconic Harlem soul food eatery Melba Friday.

He had a wire around his neck, which was then seen tucked into the pocket of his chinos as he hugged restaurant owner Melba Wilson.

Sources have dished that Harry and Meghan are collecting footage for the archives of their Archewell foundation.

According to some insiders, before signing their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, the couple discussed making a fly-on-the-wall documentary about their lives with the chiefs.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian apologizes to mom for her rebellious teenage years

Kim Kardashian apologizes to mom for her rebellious teenage years
Box Office: 'Dear Evan Hansen' Hits Wrong Notes as 'Shang-Chi' Stays No. 1

Box Office: 'Dear Evan Hansen' Hits Wrong Notes as 'Shang-Chi' Stays No. 1
'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond
‘Moulin Rouge!’ wins big as Tony Awards return to Broadway

‘Moulin Rouge!’ wins big as Tony Awards return to Broadway
Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’

Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’
Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication

Britney Spears was given ‘pre-packaged envelopes’ of medication
Lizzo claps back against institutional racism at Global Citizen

Lizzo claps back against institutional racism at Global Citizen
Amber Heard shows off multi-tasking skills as a new mom

Amber Heard shows off multi-tasking skills as a new mom
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ by Prince William’s bullying: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ by Prince William’s bullying: report
Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala
Elton John requests for ‘love and solidarity’ at Global Citizen Live

Elton John requests for ‘love and solidarity’ at Global Citizen Live
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blast ‘wealthy pharma companies'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blast ‘wealthy pharma companies'

Latest

view all