Injured Hassan Ali turns down Babar Azam's request, will feature in National T20 Cup

Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Fast bowler Hasan Ali. — File photo
Fast bowler Hasan Ali has refused to let his injury get the better of him and will play for Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, taking place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, sources said Monday. 

Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam had asked the fast bowler to rest, sources said, as the T20 World Cup is also scheduled to begin next month, where Pakistan will seek to give it their best after New Zealand, and England pulled out of their scheduled tours.

The fast bowler was injured during Central Punjab's match with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a day earlier. "The nature of Hasan Ali's injury is not serious," sources said.

As a result, the fast bowler will be available for the Central Punjab side in the upcoming matches. He will rest for two days and resume playing from September 29, sources added.

The National T20 2021-22 matches are scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 13.

As per the schedule, the 18 Rawalpindi-leg matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium till October 3, while Gaddafi Stadium will remain the venue of the remaining 15 matches that will commence on October 6. 

