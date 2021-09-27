PCB offers new financial model to PSL franchises

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja chairs a meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council. — PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board expects franchises to accept new financial model.

PCB says it will help focus on strengthening PSL.

PCB offers new model to solely resolve PSL franchises' concerns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday offered a new financial model to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises as it sought to address their reservations.

The development came as PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council, a statement from the board said.

In PCB's bid to resolve concerns raised by the franchises regarding the league's financial model, the board has offered the following to the six franchises:

COVID-19 relief for HBL PSL 5 and 6

Increased share from the Central Pool of Revenue (CPR) for HBL PSL 7–20

Fixation of the dollar rate

Following the decision, Raja said: "Taking into the account the legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchises with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns."

"The PCB expects the franchises to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the HBL PSL brand," the chairman added.

The follow-up meeting came after the PCB chairman had met the Pakistan Super League Governing Council last Friday, where he had highlighted and appreciated the franchises’ contribution to the growth, development, and promotion of Pakistan cricket.

He had assured the team owners that he remained committed to upscaling, enhancing, and strengthening the HBL PSL brand, a statement from the PCB had said.