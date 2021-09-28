'Rohit Sharma' in Pakistan? Twitter in stitches over Indian cricketer's lookalike

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (right) and his lookalike. — Twitter

Following New Zealand and England's decision to withdraw from their Pakistan tours earlier this month, social media has found Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma sipping a local juice in Pakistan.

And the memes have already started taking over Twitter.

"Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?" Shiraz Hassan tweeted. "Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar."

On September 17, the New Zealand cricket team had cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of a "security alert".

Similarly, on September 20, the England Cricket Board had also decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan. Expressing regret, ECB had said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

In response, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry held an important press conference on New Zealand's withdrawal last week, where he revealed that a threatening email was sent to the Black Caps from India.

