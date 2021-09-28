 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

'Rohit Sharma' in Pakistan? Twitter in stitches over Indian cricketer's lookalike

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (right) and his lookalike. — Twitter
Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma (right) and his lookalike. — Twitter

Following New Zealand and England's decision to withdraw from their Pakistan tours earlier this month, social media has found Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma sipping a local juice in Pakistan. 

And the memes have already started taking over Twitter. 

"Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?" Shiraz Hassan tweeted. "Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar."

On September 17, the New Zealand cricket team had cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of a "security alert".

Similarly, on September 20, the England Cricket Board had also decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan. Expressing regret, ECB had said, "we understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

The ECB, however, said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

In response, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry held an important press conference on New Zealand's withdrawal last week, where he revealed that a threatening email was sent to the Black Caps from India.

Here's how Twitter responded:



More From Sports:

Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup

Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup
Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan set to summit 7th highest peak, Dhaulagiri

Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan set to summit 7th highest peak, Dhaulagiri
PCB offers new financial model to PSL franchises

PCB offers new financial model to PSL franchises
Pak vs NZ: Rawalpindi administration wants PCB to pay Rs2.7mn for security, food

Pak vs NZ: Rawalpindi administration wants PCB to pay Rs2.7mn for security, food
Rizwan reveals what makes opening partnerships with Babar Azam so successful

Rizwan reveals what makes opening partnerships with Babar Azam so successful
National T20 Cup: Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi fined for showing dissent

National T20 Cup: Azam Khan, Shaheen Afridi fined for showing dissent
Ramiz Raja wants to explore idea of PSL players auction instead of draft

Ramiz Raja wants to explore idea of PSL players auction instead of draft
Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq, India's Rohan Bopanna team up for ATP Sofia Open

Pakistan's Aisam ul Haq, India's Rohan Bopanna team up for ATP Sofia Open
Balochistan record first win in National T20 Cup

Balochistan record first win in National T20 Cup
Pakistan’s Inam Butt blames 'conspiracy', 'match-fixing' after defeat in wrestling championship

Pakistan’s Inam Butt blames 'conspiracy', 'match-fixing' after defeat in wrestling championship
Cricket commentator Mike Haysman terms NZ, ECB pullout from Pakistan tour ‘disappointing'

Cricket commentator Mike Haysman terms NZ, ECB pullout from Pakistan tour ‘disappointing'
Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from National T20 Cup's Rawalpindi matches

Mohammad Hafeez withdraws from National T20 Cup's Rawalpindi matches

Latest

view all