Hassan Ali misses baby daughter 'Kuku' during ongoing National T20 Cup

Hassan Ali playing with his daughter Helena Hassan Ali. Photo Instagram/ha55an_ali

Ali says he misses his daughter and "will meet her soon".

The fast bowler got injured during Central Punjab's match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a day earlier.

Away from home, Pakistani fast bowler Hassan Ali let his fans and well-wishers on social media know he is missing his daughter a lot as he features in the ongoing National T20 Cup.

Hassan Ali took to Instagram to express how much he misses his “Kuku” by sharing a cute picture of him playing with his daughter.

“Missing my Kuku see you soon Daddy ki jan,” wrote Ali in the caption with the picture.





"The nature of Hasan Ali's injury is not serious," sources had said.

Sources privy to the matter said Ali refused to let his injury get the best of him and will play for his team Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, taking place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Central Punjab skipper Babar Azam had asked the fast bowler to rest, sources said, as the T20 World Cup is also scheduled to begin next month, where Pakistan will seek to give it their best after New Zealand, and England pulled out of their scheduled tours.