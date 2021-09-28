Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration

Chris Martin recently sat down for a chat and addressed the stressful journey he underwent when attempting to create My Universe with BTS.

The Coldplay singer weighed in on it all during his interview for the YouTube documentary.

There he was quoted saying, “About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody. They said, 'Oh, BTS want to do a song with you.' And I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible.”

He also went on to add, “Today has been one of the most fun days for me in the studio ever.”

“It's so different and it's been very difficult to get here, to Korea. We've been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for two days just to record, and it was quite a stressful journey, and I was a little bit nervous. I've never met BTS before.”