 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration
Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration

Chris Martin recently sat down for a chat and addressed the stressful journey he underwent when attempting to create My Universe with BTS.

The Coldplay singer weighed in on it all during his interview for the YouTube documentary.

There he was quoted saying, “About 18 months ago, I got a message from somebody. They said, 'Oh, BTS want to do a song with you.' And I said, 'How would that work?' I didn't understand how that could be possible.”

He also went on to add, “Today has been one of the most fun days for me in the studio ever.”

“It's so different and it's been very difficult to get here, to Korea. We've been very lucky with people allowing us to come in for two days just to record, and it was quite a stressful journey, and I was a little bit nervous. I've never met BTS before.”

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend at the 2021 Tony Awards

Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend at the 2021 Tony Awards
BTS, Coldplay show off behind-the-scenes clips in new documentary

BTS, Coldplay show off behind-the-scenes clips in new documentary
Harry Styles preparing ‘imminent’ musical comeback: source

Harry Styles preparing ‘imminent’ musical comeback: source
Doja Cat issues call for support in light of the African hunger crisis

Doja Cat issues call for support in light of the African hunger crisis
Dwayne Johnson shows off nail art skills in wholesome post

Dwayne Johnson shows off nail art skills in wholesome post
Prince Charles ‘nearly kidnapped’ by female mob for ransom

Prince Charles ‘nearly kidnapped’ by female mob for ransom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using NYC trip to ‘boost US profile’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using NYC trip to ‘boost US profile’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with luxury travel choice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with luxury travel choice
BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe
Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source

Prince Andrew being awarded Platinum Jubilee medal: source
Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity

Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity

Latest

view all