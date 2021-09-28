 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

R Kelly convicted of leading decades-long sex crime ring

Singer R Kelly - real name Robert Sylvester Kelly - has been found guilty of all charges in a sex trafficking trial after two days of deliberations in New York.

A New York jury of seven men and five women found the superstar singer guilty on all nine charges, including racketeering in a verdict announced Monday.

The charges were based on an argument that the entourage of managers and aides who helped the singer meet girls — and keep them obedient and quiet — amounted to a criminal enterprise.

Several accusers testified in lurid detail during the trial, alleging that Kelly subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

The 54-year-old R&B musician's accusers testified without using their real names to protect their privacy and prevent possible harassment by the singer’s fans.

Jurors were shown homemade videos of Kelly engaging in sex acts that prosecutors said were not consensual.

Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez argued that Kelly was a serial abuser who “maintained control over these victims using every trick in the predator handbook”.

R Kelly has been jailed without bail since in 2019. The trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and Kelly’s last-minute shake-up of his legal team.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging
Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration

Chris Martin reminisces over ‘stressful journey’ into BTS collaboration
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend at the 2021 Tony Awards

Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend at the 2021 Tony Awards
BTS, Coldplay show off behind-the-scenes clips in new documentary

BTS, Coldplay show off behind-the-scenes clips in new documentary
Harry Styles preparing ‘imminent’ musical comeback: source

Harry Styles preparing ‘imminent’ musical comeback: source
Doja Cat issues call for support in light of the African hunger crisis

Doja Cat issues call for support in light of the African hunger crisis
Dwayne Johnson shows off nail art skills in wholesome post

Dwayne Johnson shows off nail art skills in wholesome post
Prince Charles ‘nearly kidnapped’ by female mob for ransom

Prince Charles ‘nearly kidnapped’ by female mob for ransom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using NYC trip to ‘boost US profile’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using NYC trip to ‘boost US profile’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with luxury travel choice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘shot themselves in the foot’ with luxury travel choice
BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

BTS become first K-Pop group in Japan to sell 1m album copies in 16 years

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe

Vaccine experts address Prince Harry, Meghan Marke’s swipe

Latest

view all