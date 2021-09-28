Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging

Actress Angelina Jolie and singer The Weeknd were seen enjoying another night out in Los Angeles on Saturday, fuelling the dating rumours.

It's their second appearance together at the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where they reportedly spent several hours inside a private section in the family-run Italian restaurant. They were previously spotted dining together on June 30.

The celebrity duo set tongues wagging with their latest appearance together. They were photographed leaving the luxurious restaurant, where they spent several hours inside a private section in the family-run Italian restaurant, according to reports.

The Weekend and Jolie also reportedly attended the same Mustafa the Poet concert in July, though there’s no proof they were together inside the venue.



The 46-year-old award-winning actress reportedly headed to the singer’s $70 million Bel-Air mansion following the dinner.

Social media spiralled out of control about the potential new power couple and took to Twitter to express their shock.



Some users were quick to highlight The Weeknd’s 2016 hit Party Monster, where he famously refers to the actress: “Angelina, lips like Angelina.”



One wrote: “I can’t believe they’re really dating I thought we were joking.”

While another Twitter used candidly refused to believe the rumours, “Not a way in hot hell angelina jolie is romantically with the weeknd. I refuse i refuse i refuse."

The two had their share of high-profile relationships. Angelina Jolie was famously dating actor Brad Pitt for 12 years and raised six children together. They filed for divorce in 2016. While, The Weeknd has been romantically tied to model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez in the past.