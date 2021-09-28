 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez waiting for marriage proposal

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Netflix is set to unveil the life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a new production titled I Am Georgina.

The reality TV show will show the model’s life along with her personal life with the mega football star.

The show will be a "deep emotional portrait of the woman behind the photos" as well as being something that will "reveal all the aspects of her life, from the most public to the more personal moments".

In a trailer it shows the 27-year-old on a private jet with her pals when one asked whether there were any chances of a wedding in the future to which she replied "It's not only up to me," later adding, "... hopefully".

