 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Reuters

Netflix chief says no plans to buy movie theatre chain

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

He also said he expected theaters to survive the rise of at-home streaming
He also said he expected theaters to survive the rise of at-home streaming

BEVERLY HILLS: Netflix Inc is not looking to buy a movie theater chain, Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said on Monday, a rejection of speculation that swirled after the world’s largest streaming service bought two cinemas.

The company owns one theater in New York, purchased in 2019, and one in Los Angeles, which it bought in 2020. Netflix uses the cinemas to hold movie premieres and to showcase some of its original films.

Asked at Vox Media’s Code Conference if Netflix might next buy a theater chain, Sarandos said “no.”

He also said he expected theaters to survive the rise of at-home streaming but that audiences would make fewer trips to their local cinema when they can watch so much programming at home.

“I think (moviegoing) will be less frequent, maybe more expensive,” he said. “Using it as an event to get out of the house, people are still going to be looking for that.”

Sarandos also said that the recently released Korean horror series “Squid Game” was on its way to becoming Netflix’s biggest non-English title so far and could turn into its most popular show yet around the world.

“We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity,” Sarandos said.

The current most-watched show, measured by total viewing hours, is romantic drama “Bridgerton,” Sarandos said. The most popular film to date is Sandra Bullock thriller “Bird Box.”

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez waiting for marriage proposal

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez waiting for marriage proposal
Ashley Tisdale touches upon the struggles of being a new mom

Ashley Tisdale touches upon the struggles of being a new mom

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release

Bond stars 'excited' ahead of movie cinema release
Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip

Meghan and Harry gush over 'beautiful' daughter Lilibet during NYC trip
'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains

'No Time to Die' breathes fresh life into UK cinema chains
Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith weighs in on his open marriage dynamic with Jada Pinkett Smith

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls

Britney's lawyer says dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' by monitoring her calls
Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis

Kendall Jenner slays in tinny blue outfit day after Devin Booker's Covid diagnosis
Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'

Piers Morgan blasts Harry and Meghan yet again, brands them 'World's most toxic royals'
Billie Eilish and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Billie Eilish and her beau Matthew Tyler look smitten as they jet out of NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protected by Taylor Swift's bodyguards on NYC trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle protected by Taylor Swift's bodyguards on NYC trip
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's latest dinner date sets tongues wagging

Latest

view all