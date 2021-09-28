 
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS heads to LA for first live concert since 2019

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

BTS' last face-to-face concert was held in Seoul in 2019

Korean music group BTS announced it will be heading to Los Angeles in November, for its first live concert since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

A statement from Big Hit Music made its way to online platform Weverse, "Holding an in-person concert in the midst of Covid-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States," it read.

Earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group canceled what could have been its biggest world tour in 2020 and instead held virtual concerts.

Still, the band managed to muster tens of millions of dollars by hosting live streaming concerts and meetings with fans from around the world on its own platform.

BTS' last face-to-face concert was held in Seoul in 2019.

