Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Feroze Khan is garnering love and praises from his Hyderabadi fans.

The actor, who recently invited fans for a meet and greet session in the city over the weekend, turned to his Instagram and showered love on a special fan amid the crowd of thousands.

"every time I am reminded of how great he is," Feroze began. "In a crowd of thousands where everyone is screaming their lungs out to get that attention a girl who couldn’t speak Allah made get safe and sound through the whole show, security, bouncers, organisers and then stage to where she wanted to be. Believing and not giving up is rewarding. Sweet," wrote Feroze Khan.

Attached with a heartfelt caption, Feroze Khan added a clip of himself breaking into tears as a speech-impaired fan tried to communicate with him through hand gestures. 

In an earlier post, Feroze shared a photo with the crowd, praising the city's energy and compassion.

"Hyderabad, oh so intense. Thank you !" he captioned alongside the photo.



