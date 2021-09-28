Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Alia Bhatt is showering all her love on beau Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

The couple, that jetted off to Jodhpur a day before Ranbir's birthday, was seen in a loved-up photo in Alia's new social media update.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, Alia wished her 'life' with a rare photo.

"happy birthday my life," Alia captions alongside the picture. Fans could spot the lovebirds sitting together opposite a sunset as Alia rests her head on Ranbir's shoulder.



Speaking with journalist Rajeev Masand in an earlier interview, Ranbir hinted fans on soon tying the knot with Alia Bhatt.



“It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.”





