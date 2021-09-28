 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 28, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor s birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo
Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor is wishing her 'legend' brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

The mother-of-two turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to mark the Rockstar actor's birthdate with a special throwback photo with Taimur.

Ranbir Kapoor s birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo

In the picture, fans could spot Ranbir holding Kareena's toddler when he was still a baby.

"Happy birthday legend...." Kareena captioned the photo with a balloon and a heart-emoticon.

The diva also tagged the actor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the photo since Ranbir himself does not use social media.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'

Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'
Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic impatiently waiting for release of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed coming together for web-series?

'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed coming together for web-series?
Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Netflix aims to make 'Heeramandi' a 'mega series': Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share sweet video with son Kabir: ‘moments of happiness’

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain share sweet video with son Kabir: ‘moments of happiness’
Ailing Umer Sharif leaves for US for medical treatment

Ailing Umer Sharif leaves for US for medical treatment
Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity

Minal Khan shares quotes of Dalai Lama about humanity
Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts

Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts
LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from 'special' event

LSA 2021: Meera goes down memory lane, shares snaps from 'special' event
Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan

Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate his 39th birthday with Alia Bhatt in Rajasthan
Ghana Ali announces she is pregnant with her first child

Ghana Ali announces she is pregnant with her first child

Latest

view all