Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor is wishing her 'legend' brother Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday.

The mother-of-two turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to mark the Rockstar actor's birthdate with a special throwback photo with Taimur.

In the picture, fans could spot Ranbir holding Kareena's toddler when he was still a baby.

"Happy birthday legend...." Kareena captioned the photo with a balloon and a heart-emoticon.

The diva also tagged the actor's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on the photo since Ranbir himself does not use social media.