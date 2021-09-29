 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian leaves fans in awe with her sizzling pics from Malibu beach

Reality star Kim Kardashian dropped jaws as she appeared in a tiny bikini on Malibu beach amid bum reduction rumours.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a glimpse at her fit physique on a Malibu beach as rumours continue to swirl about her health.

The 40-year old attracted massive applause as she slipped into a tiny black bikini as she soaked up the sun on her latest getaway.

The reality TV star looked sensational in the sexy swimwear which did wonders to accentuate her gym-honed physique and killer curves.

Kim went makeup free for her beach outing as she allowed her natural beauty to shine through. She made sure to cover her hair from the scorching sun by donning a black cap which complimented her bikini perfectly.

She has seemingly been trying her best to subtly conceal her bum in social media shots ever since rumours of filler removal first began.

However, Kim Kardashian has long denied ever having bum implants and filler in her behind, with the star once even said to have insured her beloved bum for $21million.

