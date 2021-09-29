 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Salman Butt includes Sarfaraz Ahmed in his T20 World Cup squad

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: File
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has included Sarfaraz Ahmed in his T20 World Cup squad. 

In a tweet on Tuesday, Butt included Sarfaraz Ahmed in the T20 World Cup squad that he wants to go to the UAE to compete for the ICC trophy.

He also included Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi in the playing XI. 

In the remaining four, Salman Butt included Haris Rauf, Usman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Waseem Jr. and Anwar Ali. 

"Based on the kind of conditions we might have in the UAE. For those asking about it, this is what I think," he added. 

Sarfaraz Ahmed has not been included in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Wicketkeeper batsman Azam Khan has been included in the team in his stead. 

Pakistan's current T20 World Cup squad

  • Babar Azam (captain)
  • Shadab Khan (vice-captain)
  • Asif Ali
  • Azam Khan (wicketkeeper)
  • Haris Rauf
  • Hasan Ali
  • Imad Wasim
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Mohammad Hasnain
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)
  • Mohammad Wasim Jnr
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Sohaib Maqsood

Traveling reserves – Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir

