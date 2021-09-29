 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

After two-day rest, Pakistani cricketers return to action in National T20 Cup today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

(Left to right) Mohammad Rizwan, Shahdab Khan, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq. — PCB
(Left to right) Mohammad Rizwan, Shahdab Khan, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq. — PCB

  • The first match will be played between Sindh and Balochistan at 3pm.
  • The second match will be played between Northern and Southern Punjab at 7:30pm.
  • So far Sindh, Central Punjab and KP have won two matches each out of the total three matches played.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani cricketers gear up to resume action at the National T20 Cup today (Wednesday) after a two-day break.

The first match will be played between Sindh and Balochistan at 3pm at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second match will be played between Northern and Southern Punjab at 7:30 pm.

So far Sindh, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won two matches each out of the total three matches played.

While Northern Punjab and Balochistan won one match each.

Southern Punjab has played a total of three matches and the team lost all three.

After two-day rest, Pakistani cricketers return to action in National T20 Cup today

The schedule for the rest of the matches is as follows:

29-Sept - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Southern Punjab

30 Sept - Northern-Central Punjab; Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 Oct - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Northern-Sindh

2 Oct - Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sindh-Central Punjab

Related items

3 Oct - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern; Southern Punjab- Central Punjab

6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern

7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh

9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab

10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab

11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team

13 Oct – Final

More From Sports:

Salman Butt includes Sarfaraz Ahmed in his T20 World Cup squad

Salman Butt includes Sarfaraz Ahmed in his T20 World Cup squad
ECB chairman breaks silence on cancelling Pakistan tour

ECB chairman breaks silence on cancelling Pakistan tour
Pakistan car racing team bags second place at Formula Student Russia 2021

Pakistan car racing team bags second place at Formula Student Russia 2021
Pakistan to make important changes to T20 World Cup squad: sources

Pakistan to make important changes to T20 World Cup squad: sources
PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns

PCB CEO Wasim Khan resigns
'You have always been a fighter': Babar Azam tells Inzamam-ul-Haq

'You have always been a fighter': Babar Azam tells Inzamam-ul-Haq
Former batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq says he did not suffer a heart attack

Former batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq says he did not suffer a heart attack
Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad to leave for Dubai on Oct 14

Babar Azam-led T20 World Cup squad to leave for Dubai on Oct 14
PCB appoints former national badminton champion as head of women’s cricket

PCB appoints former national badminton champion as head of women’s cricket
Mohammad Hafeez infected with dengue, say sources

Mohammad Hafeez infected with dengue, say sources
Sachin Tendulkar wishes speedy recovery to 'fighter' Inzamamul Haq

Sachin Tendulkar wishes speedy recovery to 'fighter' Inzamamul Haq
Australia's Perth may not be able to host Ashes test due to COVID-19 curbs: minister

Australia's Perth may not be able to host Ashes test due to COVID-19 curbs: minister

Latest

view all