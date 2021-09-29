After two-day rest, Pakistani cricketers return to action in National T20 Cup today

(Left to right) Mohammad Rizwan, Shahdab Khan, Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Sohail and Imam-ul-Haq. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani cricketers gear up to resume action at the National T20 Cup today (Wednesday) after a two-day break.

The first match will be played between Sindh and Balochistan at 3pm at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second match will be played between Northern and Southern Punjab at 7:30 pm.

So far Sindh, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won two matches each out of the total three matches played.

While Northern Punjab and Balochistan won one match each.

Southern Punjab has played a total of three matches and the team lost all three.

The schedule for the rest of the matches is as follows:

29-Sept - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Southern Punjab

30 Sept - Northern-Central Punjab; Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 Oct - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Northern-Sindh

2 Oct - Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sindh-Central Punjab

3 Oct - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern; Southern Punjab- Central Punjab



6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern

7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh

9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab

10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab

11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team

13 Oct – Final