LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly touched on her 'motherly' instincts for younger brother

Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Saboor Aly is shedding light on her one-of-a-kind bond with her family.

Speaking with host Ahsan Khan in an earlier interview, the Fitrat star shared that she always feels her deceased mother's presence around her.

"She is there. I feel it. Mothers can never leave," said Saboor. When asked to share more, the actor responded:

"I feel like a mother towards my younger brother. He is always in my heart and mind. I can never think about leaving him alone, in good times and bad. How can a real mother then leave her child," continued a teary-eyed Saboor.

Meanwhile, Saboor is nominated for the best actress awards for her powerful performance in Fitrat

Want to see your favourite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count.


