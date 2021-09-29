 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
NCOC approves increase in spectators for National T20

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Pakistani spectators cheer during a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league, Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, March 5, 2017. — Reuters/File
  • Spectators increased by up to 50% of stadium capacity for six matches to be played from October 1-3 in Pindi.
  • Only vaccinated individuals allowed to purchase tickets; people under 18 not allowed.
  • Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue; original ID cards are mandatory.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved increasing spectators by up to 50% of the stadium capacity for the six matches to be played from October 1-3 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.

The PCB said that only fully-vaccinated individuals would be allowed to buy the tickets and gain access to the stadium.

Terms and conditions for spectators

  • Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets.
  • NADRA-issued vaccination certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium.
  • Original ID cards are mandatory.
  • People under 18 are not allowed.
  • Wearing of mask will be mandatory.
  • Tickets are non-transferable.
  • Anyone violating bio-secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of venue.
  • All of the above terms will apply for complimentary and hospitality ticket holders as well.

Pakistani cricketers have geared up to resume action at the National T20 Cup today after a two-day break. The first match started between Sindh and Balochistan at 3pm at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The second match will be played between Northern and Southern Punjab at 7:30pm.

So far Sindh, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won two matches each out of the total three matches played, while Northern Punjab and Balochistan won one match each.

Southern Punjab has played a total of three matches and lost all three.

Schedule

29-Sept - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Southern Punjab

30 Sept - Northern-Central Punjab; Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 Oct - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Northern-Sindh

2 Oct - Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sindh-Central Punjab

3 Oct - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern; Southern Punjab- Central Punjab

6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern

7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh

9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab

10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab

11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team

13 Oct – Final

