NCOC approves increase in spectators for National T20

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved increasing spectators by up to 50% of the stadium capacity for the six matches to be played from October 1-3 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board said Wednesday.
The PCB said that only fully-vaccinated individuals would be allowed to buy the tickets and gain access to the stadium.
Pakistani cricketers have geared up to resume action at the National T20 Cup today after a two-day break. The first match started between Sindh and Balochistan at 3pm at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The second match will be played between Northern and Southern Punjab at 7:30pm.
So far Sindh, Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won two matches each out of the total three matches played, while Northern Punjab and Balochistan won one match each.
Southern Punjab has played a total of three matches and lost all three.
29-Sept - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Southern Punjab
30 Sept - Northern-Central Punjab; Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
1 Oct - Balochistan-Southern Punjab; Northern-Sindh
2 Oct - Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Sindh-Central Punjab
3 Oct - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-Northern; Southern Punjab- Central Punjab
6 Oct - Central Punjab-Sindh; Balochistan-Northern
7 Oct - Central Punjab-Southern Punjab; Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
8 Oct - Central Punjab-Northern; Southern Punjab-Sindh
9 Oct - Sindh-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Northern-Southern Punjab
10 Oct - Southern Punjab-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balochistan-Central Punjab
11 Oct - Sindh-Balochistan; Northern-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
12 Oct - No 1 team vs No 4 team; No 2 team vs No 3 team
13 Oct – Final