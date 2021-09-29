 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Prince William recounts bid to ‘unleash new invention’ to tackle climate change

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Prince William recently shared his thoughts on the “coming hour of change” and urged citizens to help “unleash a new invention” to tackle climate change before it becomes irreversible.

This has been issued as part of a “decisive action” plea to get more citizens involved in the environmental clean-up initiative.

Prince William has collaborated with ex-New York mayor Michael Bloomberg for this project and in their piece, for USA Today the pair compared the climate rate to the old space race from the 1960s.

They both wrote, “An hour of change and challenge is upon us again, but this time the question isn't whether we can reach the moon. It's whether we can save the Earth.”

Prince William’s new environmental project, Earthshot Prize is being backed up by the Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Jack Ma Foundation and even the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.

They believe “It is a new call to action: to unleash and support a new generation of invention, innovation and entrepreneurship propelled by a shared sense of urgency to address the crisis at hand and optimism that humanity can achieve seemingly insurmountable goals.”

