Thursday Sep 30 2021
What perks did ex-PCB chief Wasim Khan enjoy?

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Wasim Khan. Photo: File
  • Wasim Khan had been drawing a monthly salary of Rs2.6 million and enjoying hefty perks.
  • During foreign tours, former PCB CEO was given a $600 daily allowance. When in England, daily allowance increased to $900.
  • Sources say Wasim Khan is a close friend of an influential cricketer.

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) former chief executive, Wasim Khan, had reportedly been drawing a monthly salary of Rs2.6 million and enjoying hefty perks.

According to a report published in the Daily Jang, Khan was brought to the PCB with an attractive salary package and full powers.

During foreign tours, the former PCB CEO was given a $600 daily allowance. When in England, this daily allowance was increased to $900.

Sources said that Wasim Khan is a close friend of an influential cricketer. The ex-CEO often spoke publicly about his personal relations with senior officials of the ECB and the cricket boards of other countries during the last two years. He suffered a big blow when New Zealand and England canceled their Pakistan tours.

He always said that foreign teams were visiting Pakistan due to his personal relations with the senior officials of other cricket boards.

PCB accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation 

A day earlier, the Board of Governors of the PCB unanimously accepted Khan's resignation. He had joined the PCB on a three-year contract on February 1, 2019.

Following a meeting of the board, PCB Chairperson Ramiz Raja had said: “During his time with the PCB, Wasim Khan provided excellent leadership, particularly following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic when very little information was available and precise decision-making was required to ensure cricket remained unaffected and continued to be played at the domestic and international levels."

According to a statement released by the cricket board, the newly appointed chairman had said: “The PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and we wish him well in his future plans and career endeavours.”

Commenting on the development, Wasim Khan had said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Pakistan Cricket Board and hugely satisfying to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the HBL Pakistan Super League during the last two years."

He had said when he arrived in 2019, there was a "real need to build relationships and restore and enhance the global image and reputation of the PCB and Pakistan cricket."

