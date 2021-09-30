‘You look jolly lovely':' Daniel Craig tells Kate Middleton at 'No Time To Die Premier'

Daniel Craig told Kate Middleton ‘You look jolly lovely!’ when he saw the Duchess of Cambridge at World Premier of his film "No Time To Die".



Prince Charles his wife Duchess of Cornwall and, Prince William also met James Bond AKA Daniel Craig on Monday night at the star-studded event.



"No Time To Die" is Craig's last out as the British secret agent 007.

Reviews lavished praise on Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing after a 15-year tenure as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Originally due for release in April 2020 and delayed three times since, "No Time To Die" held its world premiere in London on Tuesday, with its stars and British royals in attendance



