Peek into Aiman Khan's 'little world' in these love-filled pictures from Hunza

Aiman Khan is reminiscing on her Hunza getaway with family.

Aiman along with her husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal traveled up north earlier this year and made fans gush over her picture-perfect portraits.

Now, in a throwback series of photos, Aiman gave fans a glimpse of her two-year-old munchkin embracing her mother in an adorable snap. In another photo, actor Muneeb Butt was spotted lifting Amal up in the air.

"My little world," Aiman captioned alongside the photo.



Take a look:







