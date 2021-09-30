Govt announces 50,000 scholarships for deserving students under Ehsaas programme

Representational image of degree and mortarboard. Photo: Shahid Abdullah / Pixabay

ISLAMABAD: The Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship portal has been reopened on Thursday to receive fresh applications from the students for the academic year 2021-22.

The scholarship portal will accept applications online till November 30, 2021. Newly admitted students of the fall 2021 session enrolled in four or five-year undergraduate degree programmes in any of the HEC recognised 135 public sector universities are eligible to apply if their family income is less than Rs45,000 a month.

This academic year, 50,000 merit cum need-based scholarships will be provided to deserving students under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme.



The programme is principally centred on enhancing the earning potential of the recipients. The eligible students can apply through the online portal:https://ehsaas.hec. gov.pk/.

Students submitting the applications will have to mention the universities to which they are applying, while the geographical spread of the programme covers all four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to the Ehsaas Scholarship Policy, fifty per cent of scholarships are reserved for girls.

The scholarship includes a 100% tuition fee and a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000.

In the last two years, over 142,000 scholarships have been awarded nationwide to students from low-income backgrounds”, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar said.

“In line with rule-based Ehsaas procedures, undergraduate scholarships will be awarded strictly on merit-cum-need basis to benefit bright students from low-income backgrounds”, she further added.

As part of the Ehsaas framework, 200,000 scholarships will be awarded under the programme in four years.

Ehsaas scholarship recipients will continue to receive the scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree programme subject to satisfactory academic progress.