Prince Harry asked to ‘stop lecturing people on climate change’: report

Prince Harry recently came under fire for trying to “lecture the public on climate change” despite using private jets.”

This claim’s been brought forward by former Lib-Dem minister Norman Baker and during his interview with Newsweek, he was quoted saying, “People using private jets are in the top one percent of carbon emitters in the world.”

“Prince Harry needs to stop using private jets or if he wants to use private jets he needs to stop lecturing people on climate change.”

Before concluding he added, “It is not particularly challenging to get a flight from New York to California - people do it all the time.”