 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using post-royal lifestyle to ‘make a difference’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘taking advantage’ of the newfound freedom allotted by their post-royal lifestyle to make a “difference in the world.”

This observation has been made by Royally Us podcast host Molly Mulshine and during her appearance, she was quoted saying, “They've been banging this drum for a while and one thing that I personally really appreciated about this speech is that they specifically called out pharmaceutical companies and they specifically explained what the issues are behind people who are unable to access the vaccines all around the world.”

“I think that's something they couldn't have done if they were still royals because it would be seen as political and controversial.”

“So it's good to see that they are taking advantage of their new life in a way that extends beyond media deals, it's more like actually trying to make a difference and influence people to make a change in the way that we're doing things, so that was cool to see.”

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Michelle Geller addresses how she manages her children’s asthma

Sarah Michelle Geller addresses how she manages her children’s asthma
Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Canada on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Miranda Kerr addresses the relationship between Evan Spiegel, ex Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr addresses the relationship between Evan Spiegel, ex Orlando Bloom
Britney Spears’ lawyers touch on Jamie Spears’ conservatorship termination

Britney Spears’ lawyers touch on Jamie Spears’ conservatorship termination
Blake Shelton releasing new single ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’

Blake Shelton releasing new single ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’
Prince Andrew ‘wanted to remind the public he’s a prince’ in BBC documentary: report

Prince Andrew ‘wanted to remind the public he’s a prince’ in BBC documentary: report
Prince William’s ‘coup’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘laying pressure’

Prince William’s ‘coup’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘laying pressure’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return handed warning: ‘Don’t know how welcome’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK return handed warning: ‘Don’t know how welcome’
Fans flock to watch Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie No Time To Die

Fans flock to watch Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie No Time To Die

Prince Harry asked to ‘stop lecturing people on climate change’: report

Prince Harry asked to ‘stop lecturing people on climate change’: report
Prince Charles may ‘derail’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans for Archie

Prince Charles may ‘derail’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans for Archie
Prince Harry planning early memoir release: report

Prince Harry planning early memoir release: report

Latest

view all